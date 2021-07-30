Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

