BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.