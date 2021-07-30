BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

