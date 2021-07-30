BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

