Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 9,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,551. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

