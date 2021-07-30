Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.