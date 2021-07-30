Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

