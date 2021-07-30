Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $87.87. 391,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,459. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

