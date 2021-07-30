BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
DSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
