BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

DSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

