Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

