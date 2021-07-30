Bohdan S. Romaniuk Sells 37,500 Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Stock

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Director Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,461.64.

Bohdan S. Romaniuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 5,000 shares of Acceleware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$1,700.00.

Acceleware stock remained flat at $C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. Acceleware Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.37.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

