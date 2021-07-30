Bonk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

