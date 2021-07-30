Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Down 4.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $86.05. 1,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 949,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.71.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

