Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOZTY. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

