Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOZTY. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

