Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.18.

BLX stock opened at C$38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.93.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

