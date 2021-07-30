BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

