Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon Sells 13,850 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meghan Scanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

