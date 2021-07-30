Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $499,312.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

