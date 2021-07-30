Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +14% or $2.978 billion to $3.031 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 120,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

