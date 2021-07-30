Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.