BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.40. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.75.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.