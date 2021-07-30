Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,019. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.35 million, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.