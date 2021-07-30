British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,687.50 ($35.11) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £61.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,781.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

