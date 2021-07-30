British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,687.50 ($35.11) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £61.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,781.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
