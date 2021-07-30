British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £62.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,781.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
