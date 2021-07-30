Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

