Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.