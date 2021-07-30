Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.