Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Eaton reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. 1,501,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

