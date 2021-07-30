Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

