Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. II-VI reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

