Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $200.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.80.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

