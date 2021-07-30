Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,380. The company has a market capitalization of $351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

