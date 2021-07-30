Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 26,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,942. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

