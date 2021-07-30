Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,340. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.61.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

