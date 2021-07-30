Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the lowest is ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 16,339,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,153,414. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

