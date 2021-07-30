Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $53.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $53.90 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $216.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.17 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.12 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.