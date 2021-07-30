Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.77. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.81. 3,117,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 599,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

