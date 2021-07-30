Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $103,554,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

