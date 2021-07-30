Brokerages Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vitru worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTRU opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.10 million and a PE ratio of 35.54. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

