Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target at $26.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 1,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,838. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,677,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

