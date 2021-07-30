Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $25.06

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 369,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,075,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

