Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT at $160.44

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.13.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.