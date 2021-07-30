Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$52.75

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

