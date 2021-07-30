Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $459.17

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.29.
Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.07. 11,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,611. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
