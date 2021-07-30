Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $459.17

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.07. 11,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,611. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.