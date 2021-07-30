Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $81.86

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $4,504,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

