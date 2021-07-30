Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT at $146.67

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

