Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT at $39.00

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 35,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

