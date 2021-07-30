Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,439,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

