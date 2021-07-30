Brokers Offer Predictions for Fluor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of FLR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

