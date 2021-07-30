Brokers Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.41 million, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

