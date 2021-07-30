Brokers Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

